Crewe Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 265.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. 7,637,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,163. The stock has a market cap of $366.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

