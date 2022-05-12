Crewe Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $5,647,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,040. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

