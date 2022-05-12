Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1,718.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.11. 2,278,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.40. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $234.79 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

