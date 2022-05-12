Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.
Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.65. 23,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.