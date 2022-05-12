Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.65. 23,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.