Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 1,919,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
