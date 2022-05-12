Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,272.05. 1,872,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,392. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,582.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,740.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

