Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,018. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

