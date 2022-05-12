Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 11.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. 2,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484,118 shares of company stock valued at $19,658,453.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.