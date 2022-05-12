Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 11.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. 2,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Cricut alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484,118 shares of company stock valued at $19,658,453.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.