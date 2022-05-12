CROAT Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $105,470.13 and approximately $119.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,331,026 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

