Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

CROX stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Crocs by 1,406.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Crocs by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,291,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

