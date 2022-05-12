Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $672,175.39 and approximately $170,741.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00560106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.72 or 1.95463990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.