CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.
CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CSX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
