CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CSX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

