Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.
Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,472. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
