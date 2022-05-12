Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,472. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

