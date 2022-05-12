Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.27.

CMI opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77. Cummins has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $270.84.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,567 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

