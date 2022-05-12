Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 2,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 972,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,332,400. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

