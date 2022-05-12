Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 6.4%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 11,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,041,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,759.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,286,641 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

