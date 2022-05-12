Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Issues Earnings Results

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CYXT stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,056. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

