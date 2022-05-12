Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 449268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

