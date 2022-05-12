Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $237.89

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $237.89 and last traded at $240.08, with a volume of 153280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.24.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average is $290.40. The company has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $336,954,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

