Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

DNMR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 93,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,970. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 209,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

