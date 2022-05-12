DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Market Cap of $125.24 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $125.24 million and $6.92 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00006282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00580194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,827.95 or 2.09754798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,896,012 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

