DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,554 shares of company stock worth $7,508,561. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,342. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.73 and its 200-day moving average is $429.54.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.