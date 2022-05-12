DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,379,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 1,217,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,482. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

