DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $788,000 Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,827. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $156.04 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

