DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $854,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DraftKings by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,140,000 after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,059,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,742,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

