DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $211,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,885 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,966,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

