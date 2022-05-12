DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 974,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,027. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

