DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 2,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Splunk stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,554. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

