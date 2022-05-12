DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.71. 873,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,532. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.