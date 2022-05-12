DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 317 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.08. 2,111,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

