DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Exelon by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 377,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 305,024 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,932 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 87,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

EXC stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,042,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,192. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

