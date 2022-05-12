Decentraland Price Down 53.6% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $668.87 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,673,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,095,405 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

