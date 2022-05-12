Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Up 6.7%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.72. 44,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,417,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

The firm has a market cap of $658.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

