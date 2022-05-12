DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Tops $176,694.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.42 million and $176,694.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,537.00 or 1.00117223 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

