Deeper Network Trading Down 46.5% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $32.51 million and $2.22 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00580194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,827.95 or 2.09754798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.