Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Trimmed by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.25. 78,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,839. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

