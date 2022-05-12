Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,502. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

DCTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

