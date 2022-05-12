Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,202 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 763.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,143 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

