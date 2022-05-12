Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 403,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

