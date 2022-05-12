Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.