Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.