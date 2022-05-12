Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

