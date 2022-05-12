Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 189

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.55.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

