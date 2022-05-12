Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $137.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

APTV opened at $90.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

