Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $21.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $9.98 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.