DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $547.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $547.82.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $313.58. 6,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.14, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. DexCom has a twelve month low of $313.38 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,009 shares of company stock worth $3,037,809 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

