Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Warwick Negus Acquires 10,000 Shares

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Warwick Negus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.15 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of A$111,510.00 ($77,437.50).

Warwick Negus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dexus alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Warwick Negus bought 5,000 shares of Dexus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.91 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of A$54,565.00 ($37,892.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.