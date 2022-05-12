Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($57.33) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,095.88 ($50.50).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,684 ($45.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,212.99 ($39.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,805.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,807.61.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,176.82). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

