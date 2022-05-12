DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 49305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

