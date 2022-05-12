DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.85 and last traded at $124.85. Approximately 19 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

DSRLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average of $163.12.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

