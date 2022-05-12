Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 2,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

