Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 2,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
